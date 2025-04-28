The Cleveland Browns' future is up in the air as the quarterback situation is rather questionable. However, on Monday, the organization is at least attempting to build the roster around the quarterback after signing veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Shortly after the draft, the Browns signed Diontae Johnson to a one-year contract, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Johnson, who is 28 years old, gets another chance after visiting Cleveland.

“The Browns are signing veteran WR Diontae Johnson, sources say. Cleveland brought the former Steelers and Ravens pass catcher in for a visit today, and the sides then agreed to a deal. Back to the AFC North for Johnson.”

Johnson's 2024-25 campaign was quite the roller coaster, as the veteran wide receiver played for three separate teams. He played seven games with the Carolina Panthers, four with the Baltimore Ravens, and one with the Houston Texans. Johnson began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for five seasons.

Diontae Johnson will join a Browns wide receiver room consisting of Jerry Jeudy, Cedrick Tillman, and Jamari Thrash. David Njoku, the starting tight end, also plays a major role in Cleveland's passing game.

It's unclear exactly how Johnson will do with the Browns. After bouncing around the league last season, he'll have to prove himself on his new team. The good news is that he's still in his 20s and has a real shot at earning a prominent role in Cleveland.

Johnson ended last year with 33 receptions, 375 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. However, a vast majority of those stats were accumulated during his time with the Panthers, as he only had three catches and 18 yards combined with the Ravens and Texans.

It's a unique opportunity for Johnson, though, as the Browns could use more firepower in the wide receiver room. Now that he's with Cleveland, Johnson has a chance to get his career back on track and potentially earn a long-term contract in the 2026 offseason.