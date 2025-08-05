The Cleveland Browns made a timely move amid growing injury concerns at the quarterback position, signing former Pro Bowl alternate Tyler Huntley to add immediate depth under center during training camp. The move gives the team a much-needed arm as three signal-callers deal with injuries.

Huntley's reunion with the Browns was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran quarterback, who spent part of the 2024 season in Cleveland, returns at a time when the team’s quarterback room is severely limited by injuries.

Schefter took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and reported that the Browns had brought back Huntley amid recent injury concerns at the position.

“Sources: Browns are signing QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who spent part of last season with Cleveland. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders having a sore shoulder, the Browns need another arm. Enter Huntley.”

Injuries have left the Browns quarterback situation precarious. Kenny Pickett is sidelined with a hamstring issue, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are also dealing with injuries—Gabriel with a hamstring and Sanders with shoulder soreness. That leaves veteran Joe Flacco, 40-years-old, as the only healthy quarterback available for practice reps and preseason action.

Huntley brings five seasons of NFL experience, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, and was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2022. Across his career, he has thrown for 2,786 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also showcasing mobility that could prove valuable in camp drills. He has started 14 career games, posting a 5-9 record, and will likely serve as short-term insurance during a critical evaluation window.

Before this signing, the Browns preseason depth chart featured Flacco at QB1, followed by Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders—all of whom were unavailable to participate fully. Huntley’s familiarity with the system from last season, combined with his experience in the AFC North, could help him integrate quickly.

With NFL training camp moving along, joint practices and preseason games are already underway or just around the corner. Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry have emphasized the importance of fully evaluating quarterback prospects, but that becomes difficult without enough healthy arms. Huntley provides the flexibility to preserve Flacco while easing the workload on injured players.

Huntley may only be with the team temporarily, depending on how quickly the other quarterbacks recover. But his signing reflects a need for stability. As Cleveland looks to rebound from a 3-14 season in 2024, having reliable personnel to execute practices and preseason reps is crucial.

Ultimately, while the signing may not move the needle long-term, it’s a sensible short-term solution that allows the team to keep training camp running smoothly as they prepare for the season ahead.