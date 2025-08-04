The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition has gotten plenty of attention during training camp this year, and as always the spotlight is following Shedeur Sanders. The son of Colorado head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders is used to the spotlight being on him throughout his football career, and that has not changed since he was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Coming into training camp, most people were expecting to see the legendary cornerback make an appearance at Browns training camp. Sanders did head down to Tampa Bay for Buccaneers training camp to watch his other NFL son, Shilo Sanders, but has not made an appearance in Cleveland.

As it turns out, Shedeur told his dad not to come to Browns camp. On Monday, the rookie quarterback explained why he doesn't want Deion there watching him until he's earned his stripes, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders on why he doesn’t want his dad Deion to come to practice yet: pic.twitter.com/wGVa5M9e2R — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 4, 2025

“I don't want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go, then for him to see me,” Sanders said. “I don't want for him to come and see me get a couple reps and then he's cheering like a good dad. Like nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I've gotta get to where I'm going and I know there's a lot I gotta do to get there.

“I just want everything I'm doing to focus on this time and I don't want no distractions, because we know how the media and everybody will take it and take away from the team, just from being my own dad showing up. So it's a gift and a curse at the same time.”

Sanders is clearly focused on taking it one day at a time as he tries to earn a shot as the Browns starting quarterback at some point this season. At the moment, it is a four-man race between Sanders, veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The former Colorado star was also dealing with some arm soreness in training camp that kept him out of one team period, but it appears that has subsided. As it stands, Sanders should be ready to go for the Browns' first preseason game on Friday against the Carolina Panthers.