Teams around the league are sharing their first depth chart of the season on Monday, with some revealing some head-turning decisions. With the Cleveland Browns undergoing a four-man camp battle for the quarterback position, the team's first depth chart shares an inside look at how the race is boiling down.

Reports indicate that the Browns have Joe Flacco listed as the starting quarterback in this portion of training camp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kenny Pickett is listed as the immediate backup with Dikllon Gabriel as the No. 3 quarterback. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders comes in as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart.

There are still several weeks before the start of the regular season. So, the Browns could change up the order before Cleveland's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7. Especially if injuries occur, or if one of the players starts separating himself from the rest of the pack. But for now, it appears Flacco is in the lead for the starting role.

Article Continues Below

The Browns are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason matchup. Cleveland's initial plan was to have Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel get some playing time. However, with all three players dealing with training camp injuries, the franchise was forced to sign Tyler Huntley out of free agency. Reports indicate that Huntley will likely play against the Panthers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. There is still a chance Sanders plays, though.

“Browns' new QB Tyler Huntley will make the trip to Carolina and play in the preseason opener on Friday night (with Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett nursing hamstring injuries).”

So, that's another quarterback added to the mix. We'll see how it all plays out as the preseason progresses. But the Browns certainly have a plethora of options at the quarterback position.

More Cleveland Browns News
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) rolls out against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField.
Browns sign ex-Pro Bowl QB amid injury concernsJosh Davis ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Dillon Gabriel dealing with hamstring injury amid tight QB competitionJake Faigus ·
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrates after breaking away for a big gain during practice, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea.
Shedeur Sanders breaks silence on telling Deion Sanders to stay away from Browns campTroy Finnegan ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes around during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Browns’ Shedeur Sanders injury update after ‘soreness’ keeps him out of practiceMalik Brown ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during a training camp practice July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Browns rumors: Crowded QB battle gets update from insiderTroy Finnegan ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) walks off the field during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Browns rumors: Joe Flacco emerging as ‘strong favorite’ to win starting QB jobBen Strauss ·