Teams around the league are sharing their first depth chart of the season on Monday, with some revealing some head-turning decisions. With the Cleveland Browns undergoing a four-man camp battle for the quarterback position, the team's first depth chart shares an inside look at how the race is boiling down.

Reports indicate that the Browns have Joe Flacco listed as the starting quarterback in this portion of training camp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kenny Pickett is listed as the immediate backup with Dikllon Gabriel as the No. 3 quarterback. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders comes in as the No. 4 quarterback on the depth chart.

On the Browns’ first depth chart of the season, they list their QBs in this order: 1. Joe Flacco

2. Kenny Pickett

3. Dillon Gabriel

4. Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/p2hu5Oz9JR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

There are still several weeks before the start of the regular season. So, the Browns could change up the order before Cleveland's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7. Especially if injuries occur, or if one of the players starts separating himself from the rest of the pack. But for now, it appears Flacco is in the lead for the starting role.

Article Continues Below

The Browns are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in their first preseason matchup. Cleveland's initial plan was to have Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel get some playing time. However, with all three players dealing with training camp injuries, the franchise was forced to sign Tyler Huntley out of free agency. Reports indicate that Huntley will likely play against the Panthers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. There is still a chance Sanders plays, though.

“Browns' new QB Tyler Huntley will make the trip to Carolina and play in the preseason opener on Friday night (with Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett nursing hamstring injuries).”

So, that's another quarterback added to the mix. We'll see how it all plays out as the preseason progresses. But the Browns certainly have a plethora of options at the quarterback position.