Since training camp started, the Cleveland Browns have faced a rotating cast of injuries at the quarterback position, and now it's Dillon Gabriel's turn. Due to hamstring tightness, the 2025 third-round pick will be limited in Monday's practice. This follows 2025 fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, who is also dealing with a sore arm. These injuries are derailing the Browns' search for a starter.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Gabriel is limited in Monday's practice due to hamstring tightness. Gabriel joins Kenny Pickett in dealing with a hamstring issue, but his does not seem as serious as Pickett's.

“He will be limited,” Stefanski said. He'll be in some drills.”

At 40 years old, Joe Flacco is the only quarterback who has not been limited or missed any time due to injury. This might end up being the difference in Flacco winning the job. The best ability is availability, and Flacco has been the most available.

Based on the injuries at the position, Flacco could have to play in the Aug. 6 preseason opener and the playing time he was expected to get in the joint practice on Aug. 8. Still, Kevin Stefanski wasn't ready to go into specifics.

“I'll wait to discuss those things later,” Stefanski said. “But yeah, Joe's ready to go if we need him.”

Sanders also addressed his arm soreness on Monday with the media.

The Cleveland Browns have an eclectic mix of quarterbacks on the roster. After drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they shocked many by taking Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

What is interesting about the Browns' quarterback room is that all options, including the rookies, offer different strengths. Gabriel is coming off a senior season at Oregon, which saw him finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting. He completed 72.9% of his passes for 30 touchdowns and only six interceptions, and helped Oregon to the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

Gabriel has supposedly had a decent training camp for the Browns, but all signs point to Joe Flacco starting for Cleveland in Week 1 of the regular season when the Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals at home.