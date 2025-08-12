The Dallas Cowboys have a bit of a new look heading into 2025, even if some of the contract drama and some of the main characters are the same. However, a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and a shiny new weapon on offense in George Pickens make the Cowboys a dangerous team coming into 2025.

Of course, Pickens will pair with CeeDee Lamb for what should be one of the most electric duos in football on the outside. Lamb has been one of the best wideouts in the league for years now and Pickens certainly has the talent to reach those heights, so Dak Prescott has a lot of talent at his disposal to throw the ball to.

Lamb is also very excited to play with another standout receiver like Pickens, and he sent a warning to opposing defenses about what it will be like to face such a talented offense.

"I feel like we can be very successful this year."@DallasCowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on expectations for the offense heading into the 2025 season. 📻 https://t.co/fFznMhGJof#DallasCowboys | @Boys_Vox | @IamSTANBACK pic.twitter.com/GcbhJIQupA — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 12, 2025

“I feel like it'll be a little tricky for those guys,” Lamb said. “Obviously they won't say that because they're going against us, but I know they're definitely gonna have to do some film study on us and see how we're gonna attack. … It's different people coming from different places. I feel like we're gonna be very successful this year, and we've gotta put the pieces together.”

Pickens has been dealing with poor quarterback play and bad passing games overall for his entire young career so far, so getting to play with Prescott and Lamb will be a big changeup for him. It will also be the first time that the former Georgia star isn't at the top of the scouting report for opponents, so he should have opportunities to feast throughout the season.

As for Lamb, it should be business as usual for the three-time All-Pro selection. Even with Pickens taking some of the targets in this Cowboys offense, Lamb should still be one of the most targeted players in football if he is healthy all season long. The chemistry that he and Prescott have is nearly unmatched in the league and he is still the Alpha on the outside in Dallas.