When news broke that Jadeveon Clowney left his visit with the Dallas Cowboys without signing a new contract, fans more or less shut the door on the potential Micah Parsons replacement.

Maybe they shouldn't have.

Discussing the Cowboys' interest in Clowney and what he could bring to the organization with reporters on Friday, Stephen Jones noted that his team is very much still interested in the former first overall pick and believes he could make a difference if they can get him under contract.

“We had a great visit with him. He wanted to come in and see what we're about. Obviously, he's the true ultimate veteran. I think that was a get to know you session. He wanted to get to know what our organization is about, Coach Schottenheimer and his staff, (DL coach Aaron Whitecotton), and then (DC Matt Eberflus). He wanted to see the facilities, get a feel for us. And I think he came away very positive and we came away very positive as well,” Jones said via The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“I think after losing (Micah Parsons), (Clowney) can do a lot of things to help us. … To add a piece like Jadeveon could really be helpful to us, and we'll see where that goes here over the next few days.”

Taking things a step further, Jones noted that while Clowney may not be an every-down rusher anymore in 2025, he could still be an effective performer for Matt Eberflus' defense if deployed correctly.

“We as an organization felt like any time you lose a piece like Micah and don't replace it right away, we certainly added to the interior with (Kenny Clark), but we're obviously missing something there on the outside. We felt like that was a strength, in spite of the fact we're losing Micah with the group we have there, but when you have the opportunity to bring a guy in like him, and we did a lot of film work on him leading up to this, and really felt like he can bring something that can be very helpful to us. I think he's very disruptive. He certainly has production as well,” Jones said.

“And it's not like we're going to ask him to go in there and play 60 plays. We want to get a number of pass rushes out of him every game and a number of really good plays. And we think he can be disrupted on those and could make a difference if we could figure out how to get him signed and get him on this football team.”

Will the Cowboys ultimately sign Clowney to help bolster their defensive front? Could he, when coupled with Clark, Marshawn Kneeland, Osa Odighizuwa, and Sam Williams, give Dallas the pop up front they need to make up for the absence of Parsons, who has been an early force for the Green Bay Packers? Or will he end up elsewhere, signing with a cotender, pretender, or a team in between? Fans will find out soon enough.