The Dallas Cowboys walked into Ford Field with a confident Dak Prescott. But Jerry Jones sounded off on a key NFL injury on their side — with Jadeveon Clowney out against the Detroit Lions.

Clowney has a hamstring ailment and was ruled a no go for the Thursday Night Football showdown. The owner/general manager Jones didn't take long to react to Clowney's loss.

“That hurts. He’s been playing outstanding the last few games,” Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan.

Isaiah Land takes over at Clowney's his edge rusher spot, who became a roster elevation. The 25-year-old Land arrived to the NFL as an undrafted free agent to the Indianapolis Colts.

Impact of Jadeveon Clowney in front of Cowboys, Jerry Jones

The 32-year-old Clowney has become a league journeyman after going first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He handed Dallas a valuable rusher — especially post Micah Parsons trade.

Clowney entered Thanksgiving grabbing previous solo sacks against the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders. But he snatched two against Patrick Mahomes as Dallas took the stunning 31-28 home win.

Dallas and Clowney entered the Motor City on a roll. They've won the last three games in creating their first winning streak of the 2025 season. The Cowboys especially grabbed the league's attention by taking down last year's Super Bowl teams the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs in consecutive weeks.

Dallas is increasing its postseason chances amid the current streak, with DVOA predicting a 9-8 mark for the Cowboys. But they'll have to beat the Lions without a valuable veteran rushing the passer.