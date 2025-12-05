The New York Mets massively bolstered their bullpen when they signed Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract. But if they were to re-sign Edwin Diaz, the Mets would have one of the scarier back ends in all of baseball.

As it stands, Williams is set to take over the ninth inning. But he'd have no problem giving up the closer role if it means Diaz returns. Ultimately, Williams wants New York to have the best bullpen possible, via Michael Baron of Just Mets.

“If he comes back, I think we are going to have a really good back of pen,” Williams said. “More good arms is a good thing.”

Williams is coming to the Mets with 86 saves under his belt. He has at least 14 dating back to 2022. And alongside his saves, the right-hander has put up a 2.45 ERA and a 465/137 K/BB ratio over his seven years in the majors. While the two-time All-Star saw his ERA bloat to 4.79 in his debut with the New York Yankees, Williams never had an ERA higher than 2.50 the previous three seasons.

But for all of Williams' success, there's no denying what Diaz has done in the ninth inning. He is coming off of an All-Star 2025 campaign that saw him rack up 28 saves, alongside a 1.63 ERA and a 98/21 K/BB ratio. Diaz has been named an All-Star three times over his career, putting up 253 total saves, a 2.82 ERA and a 839/182 K/BB ratio.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Diaz's services. Until pen is signed to paper, the Mets will be one of them. New York now has Williams' blessing to make a push to re-sign their closer.