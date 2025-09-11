The Dallas Cowboys have been looking for help on the edge ever since trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, and they tried to address that by bringing in veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for a visit on Wednesday.

Clowney worked out for the team, but he left Dallas without receiving a contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

That isn't entirely abnormal for a free agent to do, although some players do get a contract lined up with a team on the day that they visit. However, Clowney may not be coming back to Dallas as a Cowboy at all. The Cowboys are reportedly not expected to sign Clowney after this visit, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports.

“Early word from inside the star is the Cowboys are ‘probably not going to' sign Jadeveon Clowney,” Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cowboys have a deep edge room, but they currently lack a true difference maker at the position after offloading Parsons for Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks at the end of a long contract standoff that resulted in a hold-in from the star pass rusher during training camp. Dante Fowler Jr., James Houston, Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku are now expected to get a majority of the snaps at defensive end with Parsons gone.

Despite those quality players, the Cowboys defensive line was unable to contain Jalen Hurts in Week 1, as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback repeatedly hurt the Cowboys defense with his scrambling. However, the Dallas defensive line did do an impressive job stopping the run, which was something that Jerry Jones highlighted as a point of emphasis coming out of the Parsons trade.

Clowney was seen as a potential fit in Dallas due to his run-stopping specialty. While his pass-rushing production never lived up to the billing for a No. 1 overall pick, Clowney was an elite run-stopper for a number of teams during his career and still can be that for a team this season. Now, it looks like that team will not be the Cowboys.

Dallas is 0-1 after its 24-20 loss to the Eagles on opening night and will look to get into the win column on Sunday against the New York Giants in another NFC East tilt.