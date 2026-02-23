Now that the Dallas Cowboys have decided to tag George Pickens, and wrapped up a contract for Javonte Williams, they can turn their attention to other matters. And the contract status of Demarvion Overshown has seen the gauntlet thrown down, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

It comes down to the number of games Overshown has played.

“I think the biggest thing is that, availability,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said. “Certainly, no one wants to play the game more than him. I can assure you of that. But obviously, he needs to put together a full season.

“If he does, I think it’s gonna be a great season. Because I know how good he is. And what he can do for us. Fired up about what he brings to the table. The only question mark he has is injury issues that he’s had. And getting through a full year.”

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown needs to prove it

The Cowboys grabbed Overshown in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. he didn’t play until the 2024 season, when he appeared in 13 games with 12 starting assignments.

He showed a great deal of promise that year with an interception, four passes defended, and a healthy total of 90 tackles in less than a full season of work. Also, he added eight tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

However, in 2025, injuries bit him again. He appeared in only six games with five starts. And his production wasn’t as dramatic, with 28 tackles, one for loss, and zero QB hits.

When he returned from injury in November of last season, Overshown proclaimed he could be better than the first-game film showed, according to dallascowboys.com.

“It's simple stuff,” Overshown said at the time. “It isn't anything that can't be fixed. It's just being antsy, ready to play football. I think I was more so worried on showing my physical abilities than my critical thinking abilities and my processing of the game.

“It's easy, fixable stuff, so I'm excited for this next game because I know that is, I won't say it's the worst I will ever play, but coming off 343 days, I can be way better than that.”