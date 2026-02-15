The Dallas Cowboys are ready to make some noise during the 2026 offseason. Dallas has to be disappointed after missing the playoffs during the 2025 season. Now that it is the offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will take center stage as the team's de facto general manager. He's already made headlines coming out of the Super Bowl.

Jones spoke with TMZ Sports at the Fanatics party during Super Bowl week.

During that interview, Jones was asked if Irvin should bring his signature “belt to a**” celebration to the Cowboys in the future. Jones took the opportunity to praise his Hall of Fame receiver.

“Let me say this, what I'm for is for whatever Michael Irvin is for,” Jones said. “I have a gold jacket. I wouldn't have the gold jacket had Michael Irvin not played for the Cowboys, in a manner of speaking.” Jones said. “To be involved and be around the winning mentality or that winning physicality — when Michael says it, I listen.”

Irvin's “belt to a**” celebration went viral during the College Football Playoff with Miami earlier this year. Irvin attended the University of Miami from 1984-87.

Jones gave Irvin some incredible praise and it was all deserved.

Irvin has a very impressive resume from his career in Dallas. The Hall of Fame wide receiver logged 750 receptions for 11,904 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns during his 12-season career. Irvin was a key player for three Super Bowl-winning teams and a five-time Pro Bowler. Irving was also named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Article Continues Below

Ultimately, Jones gave somewhat of a non-answer to the original question. But it was great to see Jones give Irvin his flowers once again.

The Cowboys might be tempted to hold onto one of their current wide receivers this offseason. Dallas is expected to franchise tag George Pickens after his monster 2025 season. He's no Irvin, but Pickens has been a huge presence ever since joining the Cowboys.

But Jones also noted that Dallas needs to upgrade their defense this offseason.

“I understand how it's done,” Jones said, “[and] I understand how it's not done.”

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys address their ailing defense over the next two months.