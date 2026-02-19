Brian Schottenheimer broke a trend with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. By hiring Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles, it ended a notable streak: Hiring an experienced defensive coordinator/former head coach.

Last year's DC Matt Eberflus was a past coordinator and head coach. Same with 2024 DC Mike Zimmer when he worked under Mike McCarthy. Even in order Dan Quinn, Mike Nolan and Rod Marinelli were longtime coordinators and at one point head coaches.

Parker, though, has never ran an entire defense to himself. But that didn't prevent Schottenheimer dropping this bold take.

“I’m a process guy and I think we hit a home run with this guy,” Schottenheimer said via Cowboys insider for the Dallas Morning News Calvin Watkins Wednesday.

Is DC hire going to boost Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer?

The “home run” prediction wasn't the only big take from the now second-year head coach.

“Like we told all the candidates when they came in, for us, we felt like last year we were able to build a program on offense and we wanted to build a program on defense where you’re self-sustaining,” Schottenheimer said. “You got great coaches and when we win, which we’re going to win, and we’re going to compete for Super Bowls, people come after your staffs.”

He's confident Dallas can recapture past glory. He'll need to as Cowboys fans are growing restless following two seven-win seasons.

Worse for Schottenheimer is that Dallas hasn't won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season — now a 31-year dry spell.

Although his new DC Parker recently won the big game, with the 2025 Eagles team as passing game coordinator. So Schottenheimer can lean into that expertise there.