The Dallas Cowboys have rarely been subtle under Jerry Jones. The 2026 offseason, though, presents a different kind of urgency, one driven by necessity. Dallas needs structural repair. After fielding one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in 2025, the Cowboys watched it all crumble under the weight of a historically porous defense. That imbalance has forced the organization into an uncomfortable but inevitable reckoning. If the offense is championship-caliber, then the defense must be rebuilt with equal aggression. The fastest way to close that gap is through blockbuster trades that can immediately recalibrate the roster’s identity.

Tale of two extremes

The Cowboys’ 2025 campaign culminated in a 7-9-1 record and a second consecutive postseason absence. Under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the offensive unit was nothing short of electric. Dak Prescott returned to elite form, orchestrating the league’s second-ranked total offense. He also maximized the vertical dominance of trade acquisition George Pickens. The ground game flourished as well, powered by Javonte Williams’ 1,201-yard breakout season.

Yet those gains were neutralized weekly by defensive breakdowns. The offseason trade of Micah Parsons created a vacuum the unit never recovered from. As such, Dallas finished with the NFL’s 32nd-ranked scoring defense. They surrendered more points than any team in franchise history. Even so, a handful of bright spots emerged. That included the consistency of All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey and the developmental flashes of pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku. Still, the organizational mandate entering 2026 is to rebuild the defense or risk wasting an elite offensive window.

Cap pressure

Financially, Dallas enters the offseason navigating a self-inflicted cap squeeze. The Cowboys are projected to sit roughly $30-32 million over the cap. That's driven largely by massive allocations to Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Prescott’s staggering $74.1 million hit headlines the ledger. Meanwhile, Lamb’s $38.4 million number further compresses flexibility.

The release of Trevon Diggs provided partial relief. That said, meaningful maneuverability requires deeper contract restructuring. Fortunately for Jones, the escape hatch exists. Maximum restructures to Prescott and Lamb alone could free over $50 million. That can transform a deficit into substantial spending power. That financial pivot is critical if Dallas intends to pursue defensive reinforcements via trade rather than relying solely on draft development.

Defensive desperation

Looking ahead, Dallas’ roster construction revolves around the overriding theme of defensive rehabilitation. The secondary requires a commanding centerpiece capable of eliminating the explosive plays that doomed them weekly. The pass rush, meanwhile, still bears the scars of the Parsons departure. Rookie contributions alone won’t suffice. They need a proven edge disruptor is essential.

There are secondary offensive considerations as well. Pickens and Williams both enter uncertain contract territory. That potentially forces Dallas to either allocate scarce resources or pivot toward draft replacements. Make no mistake, though, the Cowboys’ championship ceiling hinges almost entirely on whether the defense can be transformed from liability to complement.

Here are some blockbuster trades to consider.

Trading for Maxx Crosby

If Dallas wants to repair its defensive front in one decisive stroke, Maxx Crosby represents the most logical and emotionally resonant target. With the Raiders entering a deep rebuild, Crosby’s name naturally surfaces atop trade speculation boards.

From a schematic standpoint, the fit is seamless. Dallas fielded the league’s worst scoring defense in 2025. They lacked a consistent edge closer. Crosby instantly restores that intimidation factor. His relentless motor pairs perfectly with Ezeiruaku’s developmental upside.

There’s also narrative gravity. Crosby’s Texas roots make this a cultural alignment. For Dallas, acquiring Crosby signals urgency, credibility, and championship intent.

Tag-and-trade shocker

Of course, Dallas would prefer to retain Pickens following his Pro Bowl campaign. However, financial math complicates sentiment. With Lamb already commanding a premium contract and the Cowboys navigating cap constraints, franchising Pickens only to flip him could become a pragmatic solution.

Article Continues Below

Enter the New York Jets. They are desperate to pair Garrett Wilson with a legitimate boundary counterpart. Pickens’ physicality and contested-catch dominance would immediately upgrade their passing ecosystem.

For Dallas, the benefits are multi-layered. A tag-and-trade maneuver could net a first-round pick while clearing over $25 million in cap commitments. That capital could then be reallocated toward defensive reinforcements or leveraged to maneuver within the draft.

It’s a painful decision emotionally, but strategically it converts offensive surplus into defensive salvation.

Generational secondary anchor

If 2025 exposed Dallas’ most glaring weakness, it was the secondary’s inability to contain explosive plays. Addressing that deficiency could require aggressive draft positioning rather than free-agent patchwork.

Dallas currently owns the No. 12 and No. 20 picks this year. Packaging those two first-round selections to move into the Top 10 represents precisely the kind of bold maneuver they need. The target in this scenario is a generational safety prospect. They need an immediate tone-setter capable of transforming the back end. That could be Ohio State's Caleb Downs.

Such a move reflects philosophical commitment. Rather than spreading resources across multiple mid-tier additions, Dallas would be investing in a singular defensive pillar. He can stabilize coverage communication, reduce deep breakdowns, and accelerate the unit’s overall cohesion. Acquiring a blue-chip secondary commander like Downs could be as impactful as landing an elite pass rusher.

Defining offseason looms

The Cowboys enter 2026 facing a rare organizational paradox. They have an offense ready to contend and a defense dragging the entire enterprise backward. That imbalance demands urgency, creativity, and risk tolerance.

Trading for Maxx Crosby restores pass-rush intimidation. Flipping George Pickens replenishes financial and draft flexibility. Aggressively moving up the board for Caleb Downs secures a generational secondary cornerstone.

Individually, each move addresses a critical fracture. Collectively, they represent a franchise attempting to recalibrate its identity overnight.