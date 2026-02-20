The NFL offseason is underway, and it appears the Dallas Cowboys are getting started with roster moves early. On Friday, it was announced that the club is releasing Logan Wilson from the team.

Reports indicate that the Cowboys are saving $6.5 million in cap space by releasing the 29-year-old linebacker, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Dallas lets Wilson go after initially trading for him before the mid-season deadline from the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Just in: The Cowboys are releasing veteran LB Logan Wilson. Wilson, acquired in a trade from Cincinnati before the deadline, appeared in 7 games with the Cowboys and had 24 tackles. Dallas saves $6.5M in cap space.”

Wilson will now be a free agent and have the opportunity to sign with a new team. He served more as a backup with the Cowboys, having only started one game out of the seven he appeared in with the franchise. It was a different story compared to his time in Cincinnati, as he played a consistent starting role for the Bengals for most of his time with the club.

When on the field, Logan Wilson has been rather consistent. He serves more as a coverage linebacker who makes a ton of tackles. The six-year veteran ended the 2025 campaign with 70 total tackles (34 solo), five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. It was also the first time since 2020 that Wilson failed to record at least 100 combined tackles.

The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the league last season, but the defense was seemingly lacking. We should expect this franchise to focus on addressing the holes in the defense while maintaining consistency with the offense after ending the 2025-26 campaign with a 7-9-1 record.