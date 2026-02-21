It took Javonte Williams two full seasons to bounce back from a significant 2022 knee injury, but he properly reintroduced himself to the NFL-watching world during the 2025-26 campaign. And now he is being rewarded. The 25-year-old running back agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams was set to hit free agency in March, but he will remain on “America's Team” for the foreseeable future. The deal includes $16 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.