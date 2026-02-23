The Dallas Cowboys are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise, looking to bounce back after two straight seasons that ended without playoff berths. One of the major priorities for the Cowboys this winter is bringing back kicker Brandon Aubrey, who is due for a new contract.

Recently, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones got 100% real on where things stand between the team and Aubrey at the current moment.

“We've been in talks with Aubrey since before the season started. That's been a journey. We haven't been able to get to a point where we can all agree, so it hasn't gotten done, but we'd love to get it done,” said Jones, per Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys fans will certainly be hoping that the team gets something done with Aubrey sooner rather than later, after they watched Dallas needlessly draw out contract sagas with other star players over the last couple of years. Last season, that culminated in the team's disastrous trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, which ended any realistic chance that Dallas had of competing in the 2025 campaign.

Aubrey has established himself as one of the premier weapons in the NFL today, routinely knocking in kicks from nearly 70 yards out and giving the Cowboys the peace of mind to know that they are essentially in field goal range whenever they cross midfield.

Meanwhile, Jones added that the team is “leaning toward the franchise tag” for wide receiver George Pickens, who had a breakout season in 2025, which was his first playing for Dallas.

Clearly, the Cowboys have a lot left to sort out before the NFL free agency signing period begins in early March. The NFL Draft is slated to take place in late April.