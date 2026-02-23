Recently, Cowboys’ CEO Stephen Jones dropped a revelation on the ‘journey’ of Brandon Aubrey's contract talks. Jones mentioned that discussions with the standout kicker began before the last season, but reaching a consensus has proven difficult.

He described the negotiation process as a journey where the sides haven't reached a point of agreement, though the intent remains to keep the elite special teams weapon in Dallas.

Aubrey provides immense value by securing points from distances of nearly 70 yards, yet the lack of a deal brings back memories of the Micah Parsons saga, which led to a trade that left the 2025 roster depleted.

The front office is now weighing all options to improve a defense that needs a massive overhaul this spring. In a recent video shared by Calvin Watkins on X, Jones emphasized that the team is maintaining an open mind toward any potential trade offers that might arise as the draft approaches for their first-round picks.

Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are open to trading one of their first round picks. pic.twitter.com/2cum2FZg5e — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 23, 2026

This willingness to discuss moving a top-tier pick highlights the urgency in Dallas to avoid another losing campaign. By potentially swapping a first-rounder, the team could address immediate holes that became glaringly obvious throughout a disappointing 2025 season.

George Pickens franchise tag decision was also confirmed by Stephen Jones after racking up over 1,400 yards and nine scores in his first year with the team. Pickens has proven essential alongside CeeDee Lamb. Jones made it clear that while they think the world of him, there is no set timeline for a long-term extension.

Instead, the franchise tag will ensure he remains under contract for 2026. While this secures a key playmaker, the team's history of trading stars suggests the tag is only a placeholder in a highly unpredictable environment.

The upcoming months will determine if the Cowboys can truly return to contention. With the tag deadline and draft looming, the organization must decide if it will continue waiting until the last moment to sign key players.

The Cowboys can navigate these contract hurdles while using trade assets to bolster the defense, and could finally break their playoff drought. As the 2026 offseason gains speed, the pressure to deliver a winning roster remains high.