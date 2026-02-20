While Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer pats himself on the back about his DC hire, the team is likely moving toward a franchise tag for a star player. And here are three moves the Cowboys must make to clear salary-cap space in the 2026 NFL offseason, with the George Pickens deal looming.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-9-1 season where they missed the playoffs despite an elite season from quarterback Dak Prescott. They need to fix their defense, and salary-cap considerations will likely have to be done well to give the team the money it needs for key free agents.

However, suffice it to say, the Cowboys will find a way to free up the money they need.

Cowboys must restructure expensive contracts, including QB Dak Prescott

Entering the free agency period, the Cowboys are $30,173,257 in the red for cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The simple thing is converting a portion of the player’s salary into a bonus. It sounds like cheating. But the NFL allows it above board. Teams often work voided years into contracts to give the team flexibility.

Changing things for Prescott would be the biggest boost, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Prescott’s would free up the most space, with the team being able to drop his cap number from $74 million to $43 million,” Randy Gurzi wrote. “That $31 million would get them under the cap, while the remainder of the restructures would offer flexibility in free agency.”

Other money can be found from restructures for CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Smith.

Cowboys should cut DT Kenny Clark

Yes, this may seem like an odd move, considering they got him the massive Micah Parsons trade. However, Clark didn’t have the impact on the defense that the Cowboys expected. The Cowboys hoped to improve their run defense, and did somewhat.

However, a No. 22 finish didn’t move the needle much. The Cowboys gave up 125.5 yards rushing per game. And Clark will turn 31 years old during the 2026 season. Furthermore, Clark would not carry a dead cap hit if the Cowboys cut him. And his $21 million in salary could help the Cowboys land a significant free agent. Perhaps a pass rusher?

Also, the Cowboys could rid themselves of the contract with a trade, according to ESPN.

“Clark's money isn't guaranteed, and it's unlikely that he would be in position to land that same $21.5 million in 2026 compensation if he hits free agency,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “If the Cowboys are going to cut Clark and he won't land the same caliber of contract in free agency, the alternative might include taking a pay cut to the $14 million range and netting the Cowboys a swap of late-round picks in the process.

“Clark might not be willing to accommodate the Cowboys, and the former UCLA Bruin might prefer a move out west. But this deal would be an opportunity for him to reunite with former Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who oversaw Clark's work during his best seasons in Green Bay.”

Cowboys need to move on from OT Terence Steele

The Cowboys’ offensive line wound up being disappointing in 2025. They ranked No. 21 in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Now this doesn’t mean it was Steele’s fault. However, the Cowboys probably overpaid Steele when they signed him to a five-year, $86 millionm deal in 2023.

And it’s not that the Cowboys couldn’t keep Steele. But 2025 wasn’t a great season. His overall grade of 63.6 ranked 55th among 89 NFL tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. Even worse, his pass-blocking grade was only 54.9. That ranked No. 76 in the NFL.

So those numbers suggest the Cowboys can do better. Whether that’s a draft pick or a free agent remains to be seen. But it looks like the Cowboys can move on from Steele.

Moving on from him would save $9 million. And again, if this winds up being a true all-in season for the Cowboys, that $9 million could be valuable in the free-agent search.

Dallas has options for sure. But the Cowboys must make the right moves in the offseason to ensure they’re in position to make a strong run toward the 2026 postseason.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they are in a great position to become an elite NFL team. They have enough offensive firepower. If they can fix the defense in the offseason, the sky is the limit for them.