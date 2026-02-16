The Dallas Cowboys have officially reached the point in the calendar where the season has concluded. Following the Seahawks’ victory in Super Bowl LX, the situation remains uncertain for all teams. Free agency has not yet reshaped the team’s needs, and most mock drafts are focusing on strengthening the defense.

This emphasis on defense makes sense, given that the 2025 Cowboys struggled in ways that are hard to overcome in football. Notably, a consistent list of names keeps appearing in various mock drafts. Sometimes these players are considered the straightforward selection at No. 12, other times they are viewed as candidates for a “trade up and swing” strategy, and occasionally they are mentioned as potential second first-round picks aimed at revitalizing the pass rush.

Below is a summary of prominent players linked to the Cowboys in recent mock drafts and draft analyses. This roundup focuses on those released or updated after the postseason, when the draft order becomes clearer, and discussions shift entirely to April.

A few of them were already quoted as important pieces for the NFL Draft for the Cowboys, and blockbuster trades from the NFL itself, too, that can change the game.

Who are those possible Drafts?

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN; Field Yates, ESPN; Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

There has been a strong consensus around the idea of “Cowboys at 12” selecting Styles. His appeal lies in his versatility as a modern linebacker with impressive range. Described as a former safety who has transitioned into an impactful second-level defender, his background is evident in his ability to close gaps quickly and cover routes effectively, and for the Dallas defense, he appears to be a crucial addition, addressing the need for speed, better communication, and fewer free completions in the middle of the field. Several mock drafts position him as an immediate solution for a unit that cannot rely solely on the pass rush for success. Additionally, he embodies the current trend in the league for linebackers: he is not just a formidable hitter but also capable of handling coverage assignments without the defensive coordinator feeling constrained in calling plays.

Crean also landed Styles in Dallas at No. 12 in a mock run through the PFF simulator, and the logic reads like a clean fit pick. Styles brings range, coverage comfort, and the kind of space ability that keeps offenses from treating the middle of the field as a layup line. For a Cowboys defense that’s been forced into too many coverages, a linebacker with that profile expands what you can call and how aggressively you can play.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

One of the more significant ideas for the Cowboys this season isn't focused on a single player, but rather on a strategic move: trading up to acquire a key defensive player. CBS Sports suggested that Dallas could move up from the No. 12 pick to the No. 6 slot, with safety J.J. Downs as the target. Downs is the type of safety who can transform how a defense operates, allowing for late rotation and disguised coverage because he is capable of performing multiple roles. For a team still working to stabilize its secondary, his versatility is particularly appealing.

However, this strategy comes with a critical decision: moving up that far means Dallas has to choose between drafting one standout player and having multiple opportunities to address various positions of need. This approach is very much in line with Jerry Jones' draft philosophy: bold and expensive.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Jeremiah’s first-round projection suggests that the Dallas Cowboys will focus on improving their secondary with the No. 12 pick, selecting Hood as an immediate starter. This has become a recurring theme in the Cowboys' mock drafts: simply drafting help for the front seven isn't sufficient if the coverage struggles when the pass rush fails to get to the quarterback quickly.

In this context, Hood serves as a direct solution because he is a boundary corner with the qualities of a starter, making him a valuable pick. After all, it reduces the number of plays where Dallas is merely trying to hold their ground.

EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Matt Miller, ESPN

Miller’s two-round mock draft has the Dallas Cowboys selecting Styles at 12 and then Parker at 20. This pairing succinctly illustrates the approach to the “Cowboys defense rebuild.” Parker is described as a long, physical edge rusher who can immediately enhance Dallas's pass rush while also being effective against the run. This is crucial if the Cowboys want to stop allowing significant yardage on early downs.

EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Jeremiah also uses Dallas’ second first-round pick (acquired from Green Bay) to select an edge rusher, choosing Faulk. The evaluation note attached to him explains everything: he is a big, athletic player with great potential, but he still needs to develop a sense of urgency and refinement. This type of prospect is exactly the kind teams invest in when drafting toward the end of the “blue-chip” range. For Dallas, this represents a chance to secure a long-term pass-rushing option rather than paying top-market prices later on.

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Brent Sobleski, B/R NFL Scouting Dept.;

Howell appears multiple times in discussions about potential draft picks for Dallas. In Bleacher Report's post-Super Bowl mock draft, they have Dallas selecting Howell with the No. 20 pick, highlighting the team's urgent need for a defensive overhaul. Similarly, NFL.com categorizes Howell among edge rusher prospects, whose draft stock may fluctuate based on their workouts and interviews.

As a prospect, Howell is characterized by his impressive production and aggressive play style. He consistently attacks the pocket and brings a strong pass-rush resume, which makes him an appealing choice.

DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Crean’s second first-round pick in that same mock draft goes to McDonald at No. 20. This selection addresses a pressing need for the Dallas defense: improving their interior strength to prevent being overpowered during early downs. McDonald is projected to enhance the defensive line by providing better anchoring, which will allow for cleaner fits behind him and make the run defense less reliant on perfect linebacker play.

While it may not be the most exciting first-round choice, it’s the type of pick that can significantly alter the flow of games, especially when opponents try to dominate with a running game, and could be Dallas' future.