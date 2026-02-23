The Texas Rangers were the last team to win a World Series title before the Los Angeles Dodgers established a dynasty and hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy in back-to-back seasons. The Rangers haven't made the postseason in the two seasons since they accomplished championship glory. They also missed the playoffs in each of the six seasons before winning the World Series. If the Rangers don't find success again soon, their championship will go down as a fluke in the eyes of many.

Because of that, the Rangers as a team have a lot to prove this year. With spring training officially underway, which Rangers player, in particular, needs to prove that they are for real?

Jake Burger is the Rangers player with the most to prove

The Rangers will look much different this season than they have in recent years. Aroldis Garcia and Marcus Semien were two key members of the core that won the championship not long ago, but they will both be playing for new teams this season. The Rangers did a good job of adding to the roster, though.

Brandon Nimmo was added to the roster in the Semien trade. The Rangers made another blockbuster deal for MacKenzie Gore, too. Returning players will need to improve as well. Specifically, Texas will need consistency and improvement from Jake Burger if it is to reach its potential.

At his best, Burger has looked like a star, but high-level production over the course of an entire season has been few and far between for the first baseman. Injuries have plagued Burger for the entirety of his career. The 2017 first-round pick missed all of 2018 and 2019 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and a bruised heel. Burger most recently missed time in 2025 because of wrist surgery.

Article Continues Below

At the major league level, Burger has only twice surpassed the 500-plate appearances threshold. In 2023, when splitting time between the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins, Burger smashed 34 home runs over 540 plate appearances. He had 20 homers over 579 plate appearances in 2024, too.

Last year, Burger only went up to the plate 376 times, and his numbers were way down. Burger batted .236 and hit just 16 home runs last season in what was his first campaign with the Rangers. The Rangers were below league average when it came to hitting long bombs last year, and with Garcia gone, the team will be even more desperate for Burger to provide power.

Burger has never been a super consistent player, so relying so heavily on him is risky. He has the potential to elevate this team to a new level, though. Burger is far from the only player with something to prove on Texas' roster. Corey Seager, for example, is a two-time World Series MVP who always elevates his game in the postseason, but his regular-season inconsistencies have played a part in the team missing the postseason in each of the past two years. Like Burger, Seager has often struggled to stay on the field for close to 162 games.

Jacob deGrom fits the descriptions of a talented but often-injured star, too. When healthy, he is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but he missed most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, as well as a sizable part of 2020, 2021, and 2022, before finally racking up 30 starts in 2025.

The Rangers have proven they can win the World Series, but these players need to prove themselves in order for the program to again be looked at as legitimate contenders.