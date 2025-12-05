San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been out with a dislocated ankle injury he suffered in the 30-19 Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was almost immediately ruled out for the season. However, it sounds like general manager John Lynch isn't completely ruling Warner out to potentially return for the playoffs.

During a sit-down interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, Lynch painted a scenario where the 29-year-old linebacker could come back and play for the team in the postseason. John Lynch, who has been the 49ers' general manager since 2017, made it clear that Warner likely won't return. But there is a potential window of opportunity depending on what doctors have to say about the situation.

“Well, medically, no. I mean, the docs say it's probably on the wrong side of the range that they would suggest,” said John Lynch about Fred Warner's possible return. “But even the docs with Fred say, ‘You know what, let him rehab as if he's coming back for something and we'll see where he’s at'. I think it's outside the realm, and I promise you, it's our duty, with a player like Fred, not to ever put himself in harm's way in terms of not being ready, and so we'll follow the orders of the doctors.

“They'll control this, but Fred is going to push the limits, and he is doing everything possible. He lives in a hyperbaric chamber for two, three hours a day. He's here all the time. He's unbelievable, this guy. It's what made him who he is.”

Article Continues Below

Matt Maiocco asked John Lynch if Fred Warner could return at some point during the playoffs: “Well, medically, no. I mean, the docs say it’s probably on the wrong side of the range that they would suggest. But even the docs with Fred say, 'You know what, let him rehab as if he’s… pic.twitter.com/Ei94ZSVeHa — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 5, 2025

Lynch's comments come not long after NFL Insider Matt Barrows of The Athletic claimed that, in his findings, Warner has about a 78% chance of returning to action if the 49ers reach the championship round. So, depending on how deep of a playoff run San Francisco goes on, it appears he could return to the starting lineup.

Fred Warner was seemingly on pace for another monster year before sustaining the season-ending injury. In the six games he did play in, the four-time First-Team All-Pro recorded 51 combined tackles (28 solo), two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.