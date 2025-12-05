Currently sitting atop the NFC West at 9-3, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to win their tenth game of the season Sunday. While the Arizona Cardinals currently sit at the bottom of the same division, the Rams certainly will not take them lightly. Ahead of the divisional clash, news broke from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler via X, formerly Twitter, that wide receiver Davante Adams will play on Sunday despite nursing a hamstring injury.

“Despite some practice rest this week, Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday barring surprise, per source,” reported Fowler on Friday afternoon.

With Adams set to take the field, the Rams' dangerous passing offense will once again have one of its top weapons. After signing a two-year deal with Los Angeles this past offseason, Adams has been reborn in head coach Sean McVay's offense. Alongside fellow wideout Puka Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford, LA's passing attack has been a major key in their excellent start. Can the Rams improve to 10-3 with Adams on the field Sunday?

Rams look to lock up NFC playoff spot ASAP

Article Continues Below

Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals in Arizona is the Rams' first game against their divisional rivals this season. They will also close the season versus Arizona at SoFi Stadium. In between, two matchups against fellow NFC contenders in the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks await, plus a Week 17 trip to play the Falcons in Atlanta.

While the Rams' trip to Carolina last weekend ended in a surprising 31-28 loss to the Panthers, they did dispatch the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-7 two weeks ago at home. With Stafford leading one of the league's most explosive attacks, Adams and Nacua have been quite the dynamic duo. Nacua is already over 1,000 yards on the season, while Adams has 14 touchdowns already. If the trio's performance continues, don't be surprised to see another LA Super Bowl trip to New Orleans happen over the next few months.