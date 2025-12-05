Jerry Jones does not hand out the word “hero” lightly, especially to someone on the opposite sideline. But before Thursday’s showdown with the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys owner went on 105.3 The Fan and, as relayed by reporter Joseph Hoyt, called Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell one of his “heroes” because of the way he has persevered and evolved as a coach.

That is a pretty wild compliment when you remember what Campbell’s Lions did to the Cowboys last season. Detroit rolled into AT&T Stadium and handed Dallas a 47-9 beatdown, piling up 492 total yards while Jared Goff threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns and David Montgomery ran for 80 yards and two scores via ESPN. The Cowboys managed just 251 yards with two interceptions from Dak Prescott and five total turnovers.

Since then, the gap between the teams has closed in a hurry. Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys have climbed from 3-5-1 to 6-5-1 on the back of a rebuilt defense, sparked by the trade for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and a three-game winning streak that includes statement victories over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

The Lions, meanwhile, are wobbling. One year removed from a 15-2 season and an NFC championship game appearance under Dan Campbell, Detroit sits at 7-5, third in the NFC North and just outside the current playoff field after a rough 2-3 November. Campbell has even taken back play-calling as the offense searches for its 2024 rhythm, and Amon-Ra St. Brown’s recent ankle issue has not helped.

Now the hero and the admirer meet in a game both teams desperately need. The Lions and Cowboys are sitting right on the NFC wild-card cut line, and ESPN already frames this as a win-or-else swing for both franchises.