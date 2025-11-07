Despite playing arguably their worst game of the season, the Denver Broncos managed to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos tallied their seventh straight victory to improve to a league-leading 8-2, including 5-0 at home.

Bo Nix couldn't get their offense flowing, especially in the second half. Fortunately, their defense stepped up throughout the contest, sacking Geno Smith six times.

After the game, Broncos coach Sean Payton didn't have to think hard to explain their listless showing on offense. They came into the game averaging 25.4 points per game.

“We had eight penalties. Let's start there,” said Payton, as quoted by The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

“I felt like it was a night where, when it was third down, I was looking at the wrong section of the third-down sheet. When you're over there too much, it becomes difficult.”

Denver only earned six yards in six snaps in the first quarter. The team tallied 220 yards in 57 plays. Nix went 16-of-28 for a season-low 150 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos, meanwhile, upped their sacks to 46 this season, the most through 10 games by any team since at least 1990, according to a report from the Associated Press.

They played without key players in Pat Surtain II, who missed his second straight outing with a strained pectoral muscle, and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who remained under concussion protocol.

It's back to the drawing board for Payton, as he seeks to find more ways to get their offense going. Luckily, they have a long layoff.

The Broncos will stay at home to host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 16.