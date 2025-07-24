Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar rookie campaign last season, and he is keen on producing even better numbers now that he has gotten his feet wet in the NFL. But as the Broncos started training camp, he will be the first to say that he has to iron out several facets of his game.

In his pursuit of becoming a more well-rounded player, Nix approached someone who could fully understand him: A fellow signal-caller.

In a report from ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Broncos coach Sean Payton revealed that the 25-year-old Nix had a week-long visit with NFL legend Drew Brees in San Diego.

“(Nix) is someone who works his tail off and wants to improve. He's gone and visited Brees for four or five days,” said Payton. “There's a lot he wants to absorb in a fast period of time, and that's a great thing for a young player like that.”

Brees is quite familiar with the system of Payton, having played for him during their time with the New Orleans Saints. They won the Super Bowl in 2010 after beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Nix, meanwhile, passed for 29 touchdowns in his first year, just two shy of the rookie record of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. He steered the Broncos to the playoffs to end an eight-year drought.

Clearly, Nix acknowledges that he can learn from the legends that paved the way for him. For sure, the 46-year-old Brees, with his long list of accomplishments, offered invaluable wisdom.

“It was reaching out, coordinating some time to dive into the offense,” added Payton. “That's what you're looking for, wanting to know more about the offense. It was (Nix) doing more research at the position.”

Aside from being a champion, Brees was also a Super Bowl MVP, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, a 13-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro member, and a seven-time passing yards leader, among a multitude of accolades.