With the 2025 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, teams around the league are looking to bolster either their roster or future. Two teams in particular look keen to make a splash.

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have been deemed two teams who could potentially make, “holy c**p,” trades, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. What those deal would exactly entail is not known. However, Broncos and Seahawks fans will certainly be glued to the rumor mill until the deadline passes.

Denver is entering Week 10 with a 7-2 record, having won their last six games. The Broncos have been dominant on defense, ranking third in the league by allowing 279.9 points per game. With All-World cornerback Patrick Surtain suffering an injury, perhaps they look for reinforcements.

Or, the Broncos can give quarterback Bo Nix a true standout weapon. Denver ranks 13th in total offense, averaging 347.3 YPG. But with a passing attack that ranks 17th – averaging 213.8 YPG – an explosive target could be what the Broncos need to truly bolster their Super Bowl hope.

The Seahawks are also flying high heading into Week 10 with a 6-2 record. They're on a three-game winning streak having most recently beaten the Washington Commanders 38-14. Sam Darnold has been impressive in his Seattle debut, as the Seahawks rank ninth in total offense, averaging 359 yards per game. Giving him another receiver along Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be lethal.

Seattle hasn't missed much of a beat defensively either. They rank 11th in total defense, allowing 303.9 YPG. Their pass defense is their biggest flaw on that side of the ball, as they sit 18th, allowing 218 YPG. Perhaps adding an elite member to their secondary is the Seahawks' priority.

If both franchises continue playing how they are, they'll be in the playoffs. Making a splash at the trade deadline would show the Bronco and/or Seahawks are serious about competing.