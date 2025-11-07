Winners of six straight, the Denver Broncos are looking to make it seven in a row in a Thursday Night Football clash versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Currently, both teams are tied at seven. As the first half draws to a close, the Broncos will look to rebound in the second half. Luckily, an errant punt by Denver's Jeremy Crawshaw didn't put the home team any further behind. Broncos fan CJ Pronk shared Crawshaw's ugly boot via X, formerly Twitter.

This punt by Jeremy Crawshaw is just awful… 🤢

“This punt by Jeremy Crawshaw is just awful… 🤢,” posted Pronk on the social media platform.

It was certainly an awful effort, as the Raiders could use any advantage to try to beat the Broncos at home. Denver needs this victory, as it would solidify their hold on the AFC West. Right now, the Broncos lead the division by one game over the Los Angeles Chargers. A win tonight would put them two games up on the Chargers before LA plays against the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. Can the current AFC West leaders overcome a Crawshaw error to capture their seventh consecutive victory?

Broncos look to maintain their top spot in the AFC West with a win

The Broncos rebounded from Crawshaw's terrible attempt to score late in the second quarter. The offense looked poised to score again before the half, yet quarterback Bo Nix was intercepted with less than a minute left in the first half. Now, they'll look to come out after halftime and gain their first lead of the game.

If things go according to plan, the Broncos will improve to 8-2, strengthening their hold on the AFC West. Despite the interception, Nix has completed passes to seven different receivers, including Troy Franklin on a touchdown score. As long as Crawshaw doesn't have any more attempts like his horrific boot earlier Thursday evening, the path to an AFC West title should get a little clearer in Denver.