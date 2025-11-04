With the Monday Night installment of NFL Week 9 behind us, Thursday Night Football and Week 10 are just around the corner as fans brace for another wild week of gridiron action and Fantasy Football developments. The new week will kick off as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) take on the Denver Broncos (7-2) with both teams coming in off solid performances. Ahead of all the action, we'll be taking a look at which TNF players we'll be starting and who's staying on the bench.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost an overtime thriller 30-29 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. It was arguably quarterback Geno Smith's best game as a Raider with four passing touchdowns, three of which went to the returning TE sensation Brock Bowers. With Bowers healthy and in the lineup once again, this Raiders team could be dangerous once again down the late-season stretch.

The Denver Broncos added yet another win in Week 9 with their close 18-15 comeback win over the Houston Texans. Despite the off-day from quarterback Bo Nix, the defense stepped up after a poor first half and managed to put their offense in a position to win the game. They'll hope to continue their success during this short week at home.

Sportsbooks are billing the Denver Broncos as 9.5-point betting favorites at home. The implied game total for both teams is projected at 42.5 points, making for one of the lower-scoring matchups of Week 10.

Raiders vs. Broncos Week 10 – Start ‘Em

Must-Start Players: Bo Nix, QB (DEN); JK Dobbins, RB (DEN); Courtland Sutton, WR (DEN); Brock Bowers, TE (LV); Ashton Jeanty, RB (LV)

Despite a lackluster outing in Week 9 against the Houston Texans' top-ranked defense, Broncos' QB Bo Nix should have another opportunity for a bounce-back game against a Raiders' defense allowing 224.0 passing yards per game to opponents. Nix currently ranks No. 6 among all fantasy quarterbacks, averaging 20.4 points per week and cementing himself as a must-start weekly QB.

Both running backs, Broncos' JK Dobbins (RB19) and Raiders' Ashton Jeanty (RB14), continue to rank inside the top-20 at the position and should be considered weekly starts without much questions. Jeanty has logged 15.0 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games while Dobbins has already surpassed 100-yards rushing in a game twice this season.

Finally, TE Brock Bowers is once again the best tight end in football following a breakout, three-touchdown performance in returning from a knee injury in Week 9. He admittedly hasn't been 100% since aggravating his knee earlier in the season, but his last performance should be clear indication that he's ready to dominate the positional rankings once again.

RJ Harvey, RB (DEN)

Rookie running back RJ Harvey has been a longtime stash for fantasy managers after projecting his high usage within this Sean Payton offense. His role behind JK Dobbins in the depth chart has been clear all season and Harvey has logged double-digit carries in just one game this season. However, he's managed to score five touchdowns over his last three games, unlocking a whole new aspect to his game and the Broncos' offense.

Article Continues Below

While he can't be seen as a consistent starter behind JK Dobbins, Harvey is one of the better backup RB options in the league and it's clear Sean Payton has been favoring him opposite of Dobbins in the passing game. Look for Harvey to be involved in the passing game once again as his explosive play style should help him find the end zone once again.

Denver Broncos D/ST

The Denver Broncos defense has been a force all season and currently rank No. 5 among all units. They turned in another solid performance against the Houston Texans, but it was clear the loss of DB Pat Surtain II has hurt their secondary in defending the pass. With WR Jakobi Meyers being dealt to the Jaguars before this game, Raiders' TE Brock Bowers should be the sole focus of the passing game for Las Vegas.

While the Las Vegas defensive unit will remain un-startable, feel confident starting the Broncos' defense another week against a rather favorable matchup.

Raiders vs. Broncos Week 10 – Sit ‘Em

Geno Smith, QB (LV)

Geno Smith hasn't been a starting quarterback in most 10 or 12-team leagues throughout this season, but he had his best showing in Week 9 with four passing touchdowns and 26.26 fantasy points. While this was certainly a step in the right direction, Smith is still averaging just 13.0 fantasy points per week, ranking him No. 26 among all active quarterbacks.

Against one of the best defenses in the NFL, it would be wise to not buy into the hype and continue looking for other options at the quarterback position.