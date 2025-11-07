Self-sabotage was the theme in Thursday night's AFC West clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. There was sloppiness galore in the Mile High City, as fans slogged their way through a brutal prime-time matchup that featured a combined 22 penalties (each side had 11 ), three turnovers, two missed kicks and only two total touchdowns.

It got so ugly that crowning a winner felt plain inappropriate. The division leaders ultimately left their home field with a 10-7 win and NFL-best 8-2 record. There is little jubilation surrounding this outcome, however, at least as far as most of the public is concerned.

A late-week excursion felt more like a head start on weekend chores. Groans flooded social media during this one.

“Never again tell me bad football is better than no football,” longtime sports talk host Jim Rome posted on X. “Broncos-Raiders was perhaps the most Thursday Night Footballest Thursday Night Football game of all-time,” the NFL Memes account opined. “Worst game of the year,” @Imkaneforever declared. “I need an apology from the NFL for that, & raiders next 2 games are on prime time,., they need to flex them out of that,” @JRD_ravens griped.

Although the Silver and Black displayed superb defense on the road against the streaking Broncos, Raiders fans will refrain from removing their paper bags. A lack of on-field discipline continues to characterize this group, a jarring realization that people did not expect to have about a Pete Carroll-coached squad. Apart from all the penalties, Las Vegas incurred a blocked punt that led to the go-ahead field goal at the end of the third quarter and also missed a 48-yard field goal attempt to tie the score late in the fourth quarter.

Denver looked offensively competent when it mattered most, as quarterback Bo Nix connected with Troy Franklin for a clutch 18-yard reception on third-and-1. The Broncos once again trusted their elite defense to push them forward, recording six sacks on the embattled Geno Smith. They will bring their seven-game winning streak to a much-anticipated showdown with the three-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.

Conversely, the now 2-7 Raiders are staggering into a Week 11 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Both of these divisional foes have an extended break to learn from this mess of a football game. Fans will also undergo their own recovery period.