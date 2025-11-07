Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix continues his growth in the NFL, and it shows in his team's success in the 2025 NFL campaign. During Thursday night's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Nix got his team on the board in the second quarter after finding wide receiver Troy Franklin for a 53-yard touchdown to finish a five-play drive.

Franklin's score and the successful extra-point kick by Will Lutz tied the score at 7-7. It also put Nix on a higher spot than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on a particular all-time list.

“Bo Nix passes Baker Mayfield for the 5th-longest streak of games with a pass TD by a player in their first 2 seasons all-time (18),” NFL+ shared in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The former Oregon Ducks star signal-caller has now passed for at least a touchdown for 18 games in a row, dating back to Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Starting from that Chiefs game to last week's matchup versus the Houston Texans, Nix had accumulated 3,998 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with 12 interceptions on a 65.4 percent completion rate and a 12-5 quarterback record.

Taken in the first round as the 12th overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos, Nix continues to prove himself as a big draft win for Denver. In his rookie season in the league, Nix threw for a total of 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns against 12 picks, while connecting on 66.3 percent of his throws.

As for the Raiders game, Nix didn't exactly have the shiniest of performances, as he threw for only 150 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions on 16-of-28 pass completions, but the Broncos still managed to come away with a 10-7 victory at home. That was also their seventh win in a row, as they improved to 8-2 — good for the No. 1 spot in the AFC West division.

Nix can keep his touchdown streak going in Week 11, when they face off against the reigning AFC champs Chiefs at home on Nov. 16.