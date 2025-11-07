The Denver Broncos notched their seventh straight victory after escaping the Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, in a bogged-down game at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday.

The Broncos improved to a league-leading 8-2 record, while also extending their league-best home winning streak to 10 games dating back to last season.

The defense held the fort for Denver, making up for the offense's lowly output. Quarterback Bo Nix went 16-of-28 for a season-low 150 yards and one touchdown.

While many would be quite pleased after limiting the opponent to just seven points, including none in the last three quarters, linebacker Alex Singleton wasn't too content with their performance.

“We shouldn’t let that team score,” said Singleton, as quoted by Broncos reporter Zac Stevens.

The Raiders' lone points came in the opening frame after running back Ashton Jeanty scored on a four-yard touchdown and kicker Daniel Carlson converted the extra point.

The Broncos sacked quarterback Geno Smith six times, including one each from safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive end Zach Allen, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. Smith went 16-of-26 for 143 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos now have 46 sacks this season, the most through 10 games by any team since at least 1990, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Singleton, meanwhile, logged nine combined tackles, tied with Hufanga for team-high honors. He had two solo tackles.

Broncos coach Sean Payton rued their penalties after their lackluster performance on offense. While he may not be too happy, he could take solace in the fact that their defense showed up.

Maybe he can even convince Singleton to smile a bit.