In a low-scoring, defensive struggle, the Denver Broncos' defense was a driving force in a Thursday night win. In a primetime clash versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos won a narrow contest, 10-7. Denver's defense, led by a ferocious pass rush, helped the home team improve to 8-2. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler posted on X, formerly Twitter, just how dominant the Broncos' pass rushers have been so far this season.

“With five sacks tonight, Broncos become the first team with 45 sacks through the first 10 games of a season since the 1989 Vikings (50), via ESPN research,” reported Fowler during the Thursday night tilt.

Seven Broncos have notched at least half a sack against the Raiders. Edge rusher Nik Bonitto leads the way with a sack and a half, while safety Talanoa Hufanga, plus defensive linemen Zach Allen and Malcolm Roach, have one sack apiece. If Denver's defense continues this excellent form, then the current AFC West leaders will have won seven games in a row. Can Bonitto, Allen, and the rest of the defense lead the Broncos deep into the postseason for the first time since Peyton Manning roamed the sidelines at Mile High?

Broncos look to win seventh straight game, move to 8-2

The defense continued its strong start, as Hufanga and linebacker Alex Singleton led the unit with nine total tackles. Bonitto was part of a group of defenders with five tackles, including his sack and a half. Bonitto and linebacker Jonathon Cooper joined forces for a sack, and the edge rusher got to Raiders quarterback Geno Smith on his own as well.

Allen had four tackles as well on the night. With Broncos quarterback Bo Nix continuing to make adjustments throughout his sophomore season, the defense is a vital part of Denver's success. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has continued to show why he's one of the best play callers in the game today. Bonitto, Allen, Hufanga, Singleton, and the rest of the unit are poised to continue to cause problems as the season progresses. Can they lead the Broncos to an even deeper playoff run in a few months?