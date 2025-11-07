The Denver Broncos hosted the Las Vegas Raiders for an AFC West divisional clash on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. Denver emerged with its seventh straight win, improving to 8-2 on the season. But fans were unimpressed with the Broncos’ 10-7 victory.

Both teams struggled mightily in a sloppy prime-time snoozer. The Broncos gained just 220 total yards on Thursday. But Denver outperformed a putrid Raiders offense, which managed just 188 total yards in a losing effort.

Nonetheless, the TNF matchup made history. Both the Broncos and the Raiders had more penalties than first downs on Thursday. It’s just the second time since 1950 that the feat has been accomplished and the first time in 49 years, per Next Gen Stats’ Bill Smith.

Broncos-Raiders TNF clash makes sad history

Each team totaled just 10 first downs in the game. And each team committed 11 penalties. The Week 10 disaster was the first Broncos game since 1971 in which both teams had 10 or fewer first downs, per The Denver Post’s Troy Renck.

On the positive side, the Broncos’ pass rush was effective. Denver took down Geno Smith six times on Thursday, becoming the only team in the last 36 years with 45 sacks in its first 10 games.

The Broncos played suffocating defense, erasing the Raiders’ passing game. Smith briefly left with an injury but was able to return. He was not, however, able to move the ball as Las Vegas struggled to get in any offensive rhythm.

The Raiders’ defense tried to help out, coming up with a huge interception of Bo Nix deep in Denver territory. Las Vegas’ offense predictably stalled out but the team had a chance to tie the game on a 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

However, Daniel Carlson missed wide right. And the Raiders didn’t get the ball back.