The Denver Broncos watched a welcome sight out of Marvin Mims Jr. returning to the team Wednesday. But he won't take part in Thursday's Las Vegas Raiders showdown due to his NFL injury.

Denver and head coach Sean Payton limited him Wednesday. But the franchise revealed on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, that he will be out for the upcoming AFC West battle.

Mims suffered a concussion during the rout of the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26. Quarterback Bo Nix targeted Mims once, but came down with zero catches.

Mims has caught 22 passes for 234 yards and scored one touchdown so far this season.

Broncos dealing with other injuries before facing Raiders

Mims isn't the only notable player listed as “out” for TNF.

Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II did not practice at all throughout the week. Denver's defense will roll without him due to his pectoral ailment.

Tight end Nate Adkins joins Mims as injured offensive players who won't suit up Thursday (knee). Unlike Mims, Adkins sat out the whole week of Broncos practice sessions.

Denver also noticeably got quiet during the league's trade deadline period that ended Tuesday. The Broncos still faced depth questions on offense and in the secondary — the latter due to Surtain's situation. Many fans and even analysts wondered why the Broncos wouldn't top off a roster that's emerged as a dark horse AFC contender at 7-2.

Payton, however, explained to reporters that he didn't want his team to deal with the inflating market prices for landing free agents. Meanwhile, Denver watched other aspiring contenders the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots boost their rosters amid their own postseason push.

Yet, Payton alluded to reporters that he believes the current roster has strong cohesion already and how he likes what he's working with. Payton is expressing confidence in his team even amid the big injuries.