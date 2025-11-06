The Denver Broncos will be facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, and they will be activating a super-veteran for the game. After signing to the practice squad a few weeks ago, making his debut, and then going back to the practice squad, tight end Marcedes Lewis is once again set to play, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“For TNF: The Broncos signed WR Michael Bandy to the active roster and elevated TE Marcedes Lewis and CB Reese Taylor from the PS,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Lewis was elevated in the Broncos' game against the Houston Texans in Week 9 and played in six offensive snaps without getting any targets. With Nate Adkins sidelined, Lewis will have another chance to show that he still has some game left in the tank.

Lewis is mostly known for his blocking skills, so he probably doesn't expect many catches to come his way. After their game against the Texans, head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts about Lewis' play.

“It was good,” Payton said via Zack Kelberman of Sports Illustrated. “He had a limited snap count. We know he wanted to do that. It gives us a physical blocking element and for our run game, that’s important. So there’s a presence about him I like. I’m glad he’s in our building.”

There's no doubt that Lewis could be considered a super veteran in the league, as this is his 20th season in the league. He became the oldest player in team history to appear in a regular-season game, and also became the sixth non-quarterback or kicker to span two decades in the league.

Lewis has had success throughout his career, and it looks like he wants to help a young team like the Broncos as much as he can. He may not have the same impact on the field like he used to, but what he does off the field can go a long way.

The Broncos are currently 7-2 and are in first place in the AFC West, and they have a good chance at winning the division this season. At the same time, they still have the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to worry about, so the division is not wrapped up by any measure right now.

If they can continue to play well during the second half of the season, they could surprise some people.