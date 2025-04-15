The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 NFL Draft with only a handful of needs. Everyone around the NFL expects the Lions to draft either an edge rusher or a guard during the first round. However, if Lions GM Brad Holmes has taught us anything, it's that he will stick to his own draft board regardless of what the media thinks.

You can't argue with the results either. Holmes has absolutely crushed the draft during his four offseasons as Detroit's general manager. You can count Holmes' “misses” on one hand because he has so few.

The Lions can be a difficult team to make a predictive mock draft for because of Holmes' maverick tendencies. That said, there are a few positions that I expect the Lions will attack aggressively during the draft.

Detroit has seven selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 28th overall pick.

But who will they ultimately select?

Below we will explore each pick of this complete 2025 NFL mock draft for the Detroit Lions.

Grey Zabel – G – North Dakota State – 28th overall pick

This pick may surprise some Lions fans on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In this scenario, the Lions picked Zabel over the top edge rusher on the board, Donovan Ezeiruaku. Personally, I would be thrilled with either Ezeiruaku or Zabel. My gut tells me the Lions would have a hard time passing up Zabel if he's still available at 28.

Detroit brought Zabel in for a top-30 visit back in March per Mike Payton of A to Z Sports. The Lions do not exclusively draft players they've brought in for a visit, but it does show some interest on their part.

Zabel shot up draft board after a strong performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Zabel is now viewed as a fringe first-round pick who boasts great positional flexibility. Detroit can draft him and figure out where to play him during training camp.

Tate Ratledge – G – Georgia – 60th overall pick

The Lions double up on guard, adding Ratledge in the second round.

Ratledge feels like a perfect fit for the Lions. He is an impressive athlete who boasts plenty of intangibles that the Lions seem to favor during the Holmes era.

Ratledge was a team captain at Georgia and received plenty of praise from head coach Kirby Smart after the Sugar Bowl.

Ratledge is also a relentless guard who is an absolute mauler on running plays.

He would compete with Zabel, Graham Glasgow, Christian Mahogany, and Kayode Awosika for one of Detroit's two starting guard spots in training camp.

Jonas Sanker – S – Virginia – 102nd overall pick

The idea of Detroit adding Sanker continues to gain steam. Personally, I would be thrilled with this pick in the third round.

The Lions will host Jonas Sanker on a top-30 visit on Wednesday according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Sanker has all of the necessary skills and traits to become Detroit's new third safety. He would likely play a role similar to what Ifeatu Melifonwu has over the past few seasons.

Sanker primarily played strong safety at Virginia, but he also spent some time as a free safety and in the slot. That versatility could be very attractive to the Lions.

The Falcons, Commanders, Panthers, and Ravens will also have top-30 visits with Sanker. I am confident the Lions are interested in him, so we may see a trade up the board to snag him.

If Sanker does fall to the 102nd pick, Brad Holmes might sprint the card in like he did with Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson.

Jared Ivey – EDGE – Ole Miss – 149th overall pick

TRADE!

Detroit moves down the board, allowing Dallas to move up nearly 20 spots to select Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill.

Here are the complete trade terms.

Lions receive:

2025 fifth-round pick (149th overall)

2025 fifth-round pick (174th overall)

Cowboys receive:

2025 fourth-round pick (130th overall)

2026 seventh-round pick (from Cleveland)

The Lions finally address edge rusher by selecting Jared Ivey in the fifth round.

Detroit takes the James Houston approach by selecting Ivey. He is more experienced as an edge rusher than Houston was coming out of Jackson State. However, many scouts are uncertain whether he can become a three-down edge rusher in the NFL.

Ivey has a strong build and has proven that he can get after the quarterback after three seasons in the SEC.

If the Lions drafted Ivey, they would likely use him as a rotational pass rusher on obvious passing downs.

Shaun Dolac – LB – Buffalo – 174th overall pick

There are rumblings that the Lions are interested in Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac.

According to Colton Edwards, Detroit was one of three NFL teams (Las Vegas, Buffalo) that attended Dolac's pro day.

Dolac projects as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who boasts impressive play recognition skills. He also has the necessary speed to fly across the field to make plays after diagnosing what is happening.

Dolac is no slouch in pass coverage either. In 2024, he hauled in five interceptions, one of which was a pick-six.

The Lions have already invested in several linebackers this offseason, but I think they view Dolac as something special.

Don't be shocked if the Lions draft Dolac well ahead of where he's ranked on consensus draft boards.

Ricky White III – WR – UNLV – 196th overall pick

In a nutshell, White is a discount version of Jameson Williams.

Williams and White have almost the exact same build and are both are speedsters. However, White is nowhere near the athlete that Jamo is.

White brings plenty to the table as a special teams contributor. He is an excellent gunner, which could certainly translate over the NFL. He was had an eye-popping four blocked punts during the 2024 season.

If the Lions draft White, it will be with a special teams role in mind. Getting to kick the tires on White as a receiver would simply be a bonus.

Ty Hamilton – DT – Ohio State – 228th overall pick

Hamilton is a stout run defender who could become a sneaky-good pass rusher in the NFL.

Hamilton's consistent run defense could make him an attractive player to Detroit, especially with Alim McNeill expected to miss some time early in the season after his ACL injury.

He would compete with Mekhi Wingo, Roy Lopez, and Brodric Martin for a spot on the roster.

Fun fact: NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Hamilton a pro comparison to none other than Levi Onwuzurike.

This could be the steal of the draft for Detroit in the seventh round.

Isas Waxter – CB – Villanova – 244th overall pick

Waxter's scouting report screams Detroit Lion. He is a long and physical cornerback who brings plenty of intensity and passion to the football field.

Lance Zierlein rates Waxter as a priority free agent. In this scenario, I have Detroit spending a seventh-round pick on Waxter to effectively “skip the line” and guarantee that they land him.

Zierlein noted that Waxter's frame could allow him to play either cornerback or safety in the NFL.

Waxter's best shot to make the final roster in Detroit would be as a special teamer. Thankfully, Waxter shines on special teams and could become a contributor right away.

I see the Lions grabbing Waxter to play a similar role to C.J. Moore back in 2022.