May 27, 2025 at 9:53 AM ET

It remains to be seen what the Detroit Lions do with their edge rusher position. Will they make a blockbuster deal for Trey Hendrickson? For now, they’ve tried to shore up the middle of the defense by adding a former 164-tackle Texans standout.

The Lions grabbed former-standout linebacker Zach Cunningham, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

The #Lions have added some veteran LB depth, signing Zach Cunningham, source says. The long-time #Texans standout most recently played for the #Broncos and #Eagles.

Cunningham is an eight-year veteran. That 164-tackle season — which led the NFL — seems like forever ago as he pulled it off in 2020. Cunningham hasn’t played a full season since that year. He appeared in 14, 6, 13, and 7 games, respectively, from 2021-2024.

Will Lions LB Zach Cunningham add teeth to defense?

It’s not like the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell made a major move here. But Cunningham did provide enough stability to start 10 games for the Eagles in 2023.

Last year, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Cunningham gave the team a spark, according to Sports Illustrated.

“(He) played at a real high level, and (he gave) us some flexibility,” Payton said.

However, Cunningham didn’t put up great numbers in 2024. His run defense grade of 68.7 put him No. 74 among 189 linebackers while his pass-rush grade lingered at 58.8. That was good enough for only the No. 89 spot, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Lions used their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on defense. They selected tackle Tyleik Williams with the No. 28 overall pick. The selection turned out to be a surprise, according to espn.com.

“This is perhaps the first true surprise of Round 1, as the Lions draft a player who was outside the first-round boards from each of ESPN's draft analysts,” Matt Miller wrote. “Williams is a true nose tackle who was ranked as my No. 49 prospect. He will give Detroit a big push in the run game and can be a two-gapping force who will keep guards from helping chip elite pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson on the edge.”

Another thing Williams brings is presence in the middle. Perhaps Cunningham can regain some of his 2020 form and give the Lions a chance to slow down opposing ground games. That could come in quite handy if the Lions meet Cunningham's former team, the Eagles, in the playoffs.