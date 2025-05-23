With the news of Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson fully cleared to return and prepare for the upcoming season, there's no doubt much more expectations for the team this year. While the Lions look to round out their roster before the season, one need should be help for Hutchinson on the defensive line, as said by NFL analyst Mina Kimes.

She was on ESPN's “NFL Live” speaking about the aforementioned Hutchinson news and spoke about how even before his early injury last season, the run defense had been worrisome. Kimes would go on to say that Detroit is still looking for a player “opposite” Hutchinson.

“Talk about the blitzing, how much they had to and whether or not they can rush with four,” Kimes said. “It really does tie back to the run defense quietly being an issue. And this was an issue, by the way, throughout the season, even before Aiden Hutchinson got injured. Because if they can get into more third and longs with the help of that run defense, then it will be easier for those four to rush the passer.”

“You know, they still don't have that guy opposite Aidan Hutchinson, another opposite pass rusher who's really emerged,” Kimes continued. “Josh Paschal's still in the lineup, you mentioned Davenport, who last year got injured, but I think situationally they can help whoever it is opposite Aiden Hutchinson by putting them in just better spots in third and longs.”

How important is it for the Lions to get another key pass rusher alongside Aidan Hutchinson? @minakimes weighs in ✍️ pic.twitter.com/anWMNOLlRn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson being fully cleared has him excited

As people ponder who can be the Lions' star running mate at defensive end, one name brought up is Za'Darius Smith, but a move hasn't been made yet by the team. Still, Hutchinson returning to the team after suffering season-ending injuries last season is a great sign, as he spoke about being “myself again,” according to The Athletic.

“I got cleared a while back, and now I’m just rolling with the boys now and it feels like I’m back to being myself again,” Hutchinson said. “I’m really looking forward to the season. … I mean, I think this is the most excited I’ve been for OTAs in my life. This is the biggest hiatus I’ve had (from) playing ball. So, I’m pumped.”

Hutchinson suffered the injury in Week 6 of last season and finished with 7.5 sacks, which led the team by the end of the season, showing how much Detroit leans on him for his explosiveness off the edge.