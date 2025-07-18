With NFL training camps fast approaching, the Detroit Lions made one final addition to their offseason roster. The Lions signed former Tennessee Titans running back Jabari Small to add depth to their backfield.

Small, 23, signed with the Lions after a successful workout with the team, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. The former undrafted free agent spent the entire 2024 season with the Titans' practice squad and has yet to appear in an official NFL game.

Small joins a crowded backfield in Detroit, where he will likely compete for another practice squad opportunity. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery lead the Lions' elite one-two punch, with Sione Vaki and Craig Reynolds serving as their primary backups. Kyle Robichaux joins Small as the two depth pieces at the bottom of the backfield totem pole.

Before signing with the Titans, Small was a local star at the University of Tennessee. While he never gained full control of the starting job, Small was constantly featured in the Volunteers' backfield. Small racked up 2,122 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry in his four-year career in Knoxville and led the team with 792 rushing yards as a sophomore in 2021.

Lions' backfield look to make another leap in 2025

If Small can somehow make the Lions' final roster, he will work in arguably the best backfield in the league. Montgomery and Gibbs have dominated the league over the last two years, reaching a new peak in 2024. Gibbs, in particular, exploded for 1,412 rushing yards in year two and led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns.

While Montgomery took a slight step back in 2024, he still perfectly complements Gibbs to lead the Lions' offense. Montgomery has 25 rushing touchdowns in the last two years, the sixth-most in the league during that time.

The Lions lost their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, in the 2025 offseason, forcing a shift throughout the entire coaching staff. Former running backs coach Scottie Montgomery was promoted to assistant head coach, prompting Dan Campbell to hire Tashard Choice as his new backfield coach. Choice has been the Houston Texans' running backs coach for the last three seasons.

Although it will be difficult to match their 2024 production, the Lions' running backs have improved each year under Campbell. The 2025 season is expected to be a slight transitional period due to their coaching changes, but Gibbs and Montgomery are likely to be the two players who will be affected the least.