Both Miami and Carolina enter Week 5 at identical 1-3 records, desperately seeking momentum in what has been a disappointing start for two franchises with playoff aspirations. The Dolphins showed signs of life with their Monday night victory over the Jets, while the Panthers remain inconsistent despite flashes of potential. With both teams struggling defensively and weather conditions potentially impacting play in Charlotte, this AFC-NFC matchup presents several intriguing storylines that could unfold in unexpected ways.

De'Von Achane Will Eclipse 150 Total Yards and Score Multiple Touchdowns

De'Von Achane has emerged as Miami's most explosive offensive weapon, leading the team with 246 rushing yards while adding significant contributions in the receiving game. The matchup against Carolina presents a perfect opportunity for a breakout performance, as the Panthers rank 23rd in rushing defense, allowing 129.3 yards per game and five touchdowns on the ground through four games. Even more concerning for Carolina is their overall defensive struggles, ranking 30th in the league by allowing 158 yards per game rushing to opposing teams.

Achane's versatility makes him particularly dangerous in this matchup. His ability to line up both in the backfield and split wide creates mismatches that Carolina's defense has struggled to contain against similar players this season. The Panthers' defense has shown particular vulnerability in the middle of the field, where Achane excels at finding running lanes and creating explosive plays. With Miami's offensive line providing adequate protection and Tua Tagovailoa's quick decision-making keeping drives alive, Achane should see plenty of opportunities to accumulate yards both rushing and receiving.

Weather conditions in Charlotte are expected to be cloudy with a chance of light rain, which could favor the ground game over aerial attacks. This environmental factor plays directly into Achane's strengths and Miami's game plan of establishing the running game early. Given Carolina's defensive struggles and Achane's explosive potential, expect him to record over 100 rushing yards while adding 50+ receiving yards and find the end zone at least twice in what could be a statement performance.

Bryce Young Will Throw for Under 175 Yards But Carolina Will Keep the Game Competitive

Despite entering his third NFL season, Bryce Young continues to struggle with consistency and production through the air. He's averaging just 188.3 passing yards per game while completing a modest 60.4 percent of his passes. Young has been held under 200 passing yards in three of his four starts this season, including a particularly concerning 150-yard performance against New England in Week 4. NFL analysts have criticized his lack of “passing juice” and inability to threaten defenses vertically, which presents a significant concern against Miami's defense.

Live look at Bryce Young’s offensive line. Impossible for any young QB to build confidence throughout a season. pic.twitter.com/U7J2NpG2lw — DaGridiron (@DaGridiron) September 29, 2025

The Dolphins' pass defense, while not elite, ranks 20th in the league by allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air. However, their defensive struggles have been more pronounced against the run, where they rank dead last by giving up 158 yards per game. This defensive imbalance suggests Miami will likely focus their attention on stopping Carolina's ground game, potentially creating opportunities for Young if he can capitalize. Unfortunately, Young's track record suggests he may struggle to take advantage of single coverage situations.

Carolina's offensive approach under head coach Dave Canales has emphasized a conservative, ball-control style that relies heavily on the running game and short, high-percentage passes. This strategy plays to Young's strengths while minimizing his weaknesses, but it also limits his ability to accumulate significant passing yardage. The Panthers will likely lean on Chuba Hubbard and their ground attack to control the game, keeping Young's pass attempts limited and focused on safe, short routes to receivers like Tetairoa McMillan.

Miami's Defense Will Force Three Turnovers and Secure a Double-Digit Victory

While Miami's defense has struggled statistically this season, ranking near the bottom in several key categories, they possess the playmaking ability to create game-changing moments. The Dolphins have shown flashes of their potential, particularly in their recent victory over the Jets where they created multiple short fields for their offense. Against a Carolina offense that has been prone to mistakes and struggles with consistency, Miami's defense should find opportunities to create turnovers and swing field position in their favor.

Bryce Young's early-season turnover issues cannot be ignored, as he committed five turnovers in his first five quarters of play before settling down in recent games. While he's avoided interceptions in his last two outings, Young's tendency to hold onto the ball too long and his struggles reading NFL defenses suggest vulnerability against a Miami secondary that's looking to create splash plays. The Panthers' offensive line has also shown inconsistencies in protection, which could lead to strip sacks or fumbles against Miami's pass rush.

Carolina's offensive struggles extend beyond just quarterback play, as they rank near the bottom of the league in total offense and have managed just 75 points through four games. Their inability to sustain drives and convert in the red zone has put additional pressure on their defense, creating short fields for opponents. Miami's defense, despite their statistical shortcomings, should benefit from favorable field position and multiple opportunities to create turnovers against an offense that has shown limited explosive play potential.

The combination of Miami's offensive efficiency with Achane and Tagovailoa finding rhythm, along with their defense creating short fields through turnovers, should result in a comfortable victory margin. Expect the Dolphins to pull away in the second half as Carolina's offensive limitations become more apparent, resulting in a victory by 10+ points as Miami improves to 2-3 while dropping the Panthers to 1-4 in what could be a pivotal game for both franchises' playoff hopes.