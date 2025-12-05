As the regular season slides into the final stretch, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown continues to navigate what is arguably his most challenging campaign.

While his numbers aren't too shabby—56 receptions, 699 yards, and six touchdowns in 13 games—they're still below what many expected from his caliber, especially after signing a lucrative deal last year.

Still, he has every reason to be happy, as the Eagles continue to be on the right track in their title defense. They are in third place in the NFC with an 8-4 record.

Another reason: Someone told him he was “fine.”

Brown was doling out holiday gifts to shoppers in a grocery store in Philadelphia as part of his charity event when a lady gave him the sweet compliment. The 28-year-old star was caught off guard after hearing it, as shown in the video shared by Bleacher Report from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Aw, thank you. God bless you,” replied Brown with a laugh.

"You fine." A.J. Brown couldn't stop laughing after being told he is 'fine' by an Eagles fan🤣💀 (Via @NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/JM3JiHXeJX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2025

Fans couldn't help but react to the wholesome moment.

“AJ smiling bigger than after signing his multimillion dollar contract,” said @BEANlE.

Article Continues Below

“Bro got roasted and blessed in one breath,” added @AviiWeb3.

“Bro just got his whole aura blessed,” echoed @Soul_Of_Satoshi.

“You made her day,” wrote @mahmudlab.

“Shooters shoot,” joked @TundeSilk.

“It’s the kind of moment that reminds you why players love and fear Philly. The passion is unhinged, but it’s real love. AJ gets it. He’s one of them now,” posted @villa_kell_.

Brown has endeared himself to the community since being traded to the Eagles by the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He continues to give back as a way to show his appreciation.

It's called the City of Brotherly Love, after all.