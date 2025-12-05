The Denver Broncos have had a strong campaign in 2025. Now, they just got another jolt of attention thanks to a shoutout from one of the greatest wide receivers of his generation. Former All-Pro Steve Smith Sr unveiled his blueprint for the “all-time perfect receiver.” He talked about it on an episode of the ‘Closed on Sundays with Pat and Terrion' podcast.

Smith mixed traits from legends and current stars. When it came to hands, he chose Denver wideout Pat Bryant. Smith praised Tyreek Hill’s speed and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s route precision. He also talked about Justin Jefferson’s smoothness, Randy Moss or Tetairoa McMillan’s height, CeeDee Lamb’s volume, and Anquan Boldin’s toughness.

However, he paused to rave about Bryant. Smith called him one of the most underrated technicians he’s seen. He noted that going against the young Bronco in training camp opened his eyes to just how consistent and strong Bryant’s hands are. The unexpected endorsement should instantly add a compelling storyline for Broncos fans ahead of Week 14.

The Broncos themselves are exceeding expectations in the 2025 NFL season. They sit at 10-2 and control the AFC West. Their dominant defense leads the NFL in sacks (51) and allows just 18.2 points per game. Meanwhile, their offense has managed to win close games. Denver remains firmly in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

As for Bryant, he has quietly become a complementary weapon in Denver’s attack. Through Week 13, he has recorded 18 catches for 273 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging an impressive 15.2 yards per reception. The rookie's expanded role shows why Smith’s praise may be more than just flattery. It may be a preview of Bryant’s growing impact as the Broncos surge toward the postseason.