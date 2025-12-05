The Detroit Lions are hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in a pivotal Week 14 matchup. The Lions are in playoff mode after losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. At 7-5, Detroit is still clinging to postseason aspirations. But the team likely needs to win out, beginning with Thursday’s contest.

Jahmyr Gibbs recognizes the importance of the matchup against Dallas. And the third-year RB made an impact early. Gibbs capped a six-play, 42-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge at the end of the first quarter. The score gave the Lions a 10-3 lead while elevating Gibbs into an exclusive club.

The former first-round pick joined Barry Sanders as the only players with 45 touchdowns before turning 24 years old, per NFL+ on X. Sanders still holds the record, with 47 scores prior to his 24th birthday. But Gibbs has the rest of the season to add to his total. And given his prodigious touchdown pace, he’s likely to surpass the Hall of Famer.

Jahmyr Gibbs powered the Lions to an early TNF lead

Gibbs led the league with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, making his second Pro Bowl. And he’s been just as sensational in 2025. He punched in his 11th rushing score of the year on Thursday night and he’s now up to 14 total touchdowns on the season.

Gibbs helped the Lions run up a 17-9 lead against the Cowboys at the half. He’s only received three carries with Dallas dominating time of possession. However he’s impressed as a receiver, with five catches for 63 yards. Gibbs entered the TNF matchup with 51 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns. And he’s likely to set new career-high marks in each category this season.

Gibbs couldn’t prevent the Packers from snatching a 31-24 win in Week 13. But the previous week, the Pro Bowl back erupted for 264 total yards and three scores. Gibbs had the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Giants.

While the early returns on the 12th overall pick have been strong, he still has a long way to go to catch Sanders’ career totals. The Lions legend racked up an incredible 109 total touchdowns in just 10 seasons. Midway through Week 14 of his third year in the league, Gibbs is up to 45.