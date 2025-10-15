The Philadelphia Eagles continue to search for answers as their season takes a frustrating turn. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay addressed one of the latest headaches — rookie running back Tank Bigsby’s costly mistakes in the Week 6 loss to the Giants.

Bigsby, who fumbled a kickoff that led to an angry reaction from head coach Nick Sirianni, was benched mid-game. Still, Clay isn’t giving up on him just yet.

“It’s not like you’re going to get benched for the year after one mistake, but we have a lot of options,” Clay said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. His words reflect a larger theme in Philadelphia right now: accountability paired with desperation.

The Eagles are 4-2 but look nothing like last season’s NFC champions. With back-to-back losses, a struggling offense, and special teams miscues, the team’s margin for error is shrinking.

Help might be on the way, or at least on Howie Roseman’s radar. According to ESPN, league insiders believe Philadelphia is actively exploring trade options ahead of the November 4 deadline, particularly at edge rusher and cornerback.

The front office has already pulled off several trades this year, adding Jakorian Bennett, John Metchie III, and Tank Bigsby, though none have made the impact they hoped for.

The NY Times report listed four realistic edge rusher targets for the Eagles, including a few familiar faces for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Miami’s Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips headline the list. Both have experience under Fangio’s system, and with the Dolphins sitting at 1-5, they could become trade chips.

Chubb, 29, has four sacks this season and no guaranteed money beyond 2025, while Phillips, 26, remains a high-upside option if he can stay healthy.

Two other names are reportedly drawing interest: Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II and Titans lineman Dre’Mont Jones. Johnson, a 2023 Pro Bowler with 7.5 sacks that season, could command a steep price, but his age and contract make him appealing long-term. Jones, meanwhile, is viewed as a versatile lineman who could play multiple roles in Fangio’s scheme.

Roseman has never been shy about making bold moves, and insiders expect him to be aggressive once again. With defensive issues piling up and injuries thinning the depth chart, Philadelphia may have no choice but to make a move.

The coming weeks will determine if the Eagles can steady the ship or if Roseman will once again reshape the roster before the deadline.