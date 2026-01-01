After a 41–21 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Michigan football entered the offseason seeking direction after a turbulent finish, and clarity arrived quickly with a decisive staff move. Questions surrounding the Michigan defensive coordinator hire lingered deep through December, but on the first day of 2026, the Wolverines acted swiftly to stabilize the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), noting that the program’s new head coach secured the defensive coordinator he targeted from the outset and that Michigan finalized its preferred hire after days of speculation.

Sources: BYU DC Jay Hill has officially agreed to become Michigan’s defensive coordinator. He’d been Kyle Whittingham’s target since he took over at Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026 Expand Tweet

The report confirmed that BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill agreed to become the next defensive coordinator, joining the former Utah Utes head coach as part of a broader reset within the Michigan football program. Hill’s addition closes the door on uncertainty that followed the program’s uneven transition after the Sherrone Moore situation.

Article Continues Below

Hill arrives from the Cougars, where his defenses consistently ranked among the nation’s best. His approach emphasized pressure and takeaways, leading the country in interceptions in 2024 while maintaining an aggressive identity throughout 2025. Those traits stood out as Michigan struggled defensively late in the season.

The move represents a clear departure from the system used under former coordinator Wink Martindale and signals a broader reset following Moore’s dismissal. The Wolverines finished 9-4, but surrendered late leads in critical moments, including in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas that closed the season.

By securing Hill early, Michigan prioritized continuity and proven leadership during a critical transition for the program. The move allows the Wolverines to stabilize the defensive side of the ball quickly, giving players and assistants clarity as offseason preparation begins. With the Michigan coaching staff changes now defined on defense, the program enters the offseason with a clearer identity, a more unified vision, and a defined schematic direction under Whittingham as it looks to reset expectations moving forward.