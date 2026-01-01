For most of 2025, it looked as if the Houston Astros would conduct business as usual. That is, until the Astros collapsed down the stretch, allowing the surging Seattle Mariners to seize the AL West. Furthermore, a historic comeback by the Cleveland Guardians led to Cleveland capturing the AL Central, causing the Detroit Tigers to seize an AL Wild Card spot. That cauldron of circumstances led to the Astros missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Now, as they look to retool, Houston inked top Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai to a three-year deal. MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the contract details via X, formerly Twitter.

“Imai Contract: $18M a year with $3M in PB at 80ip/90ip/100ip total $21M a year possible,” reported Heyman via the social media platform. “$54M guarantee, $63M possible #astros.”

While many projected Imai to receive a longer-term commitment, the Japanese star's free agency mirrored that of his countryman, first baseman Munetaka Murakami. Both players are on the younger side, as Murakami (25) and Imai (27) will look to establish themselves in the MLB ahead of potentially much larger second contracts. How does Imai's new deal with the Astros grade out for both sides?

Astros look for quick return to playoffs after last year's disappointing end

After missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, the Astros' leadership duo of GM Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada will look to quickly correct last year's effort with a return to October baseball. The easiest way to do that is to recapture the AL West. After adding Imai and righty Mike Burrows to the rotation, Houston certainly looks stronger than last year's club. Imai had the longer-term deals that many projected for him on the table. However, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand on X, Imai elected to take the Astros' higher-AAV deal instead.

“Imai had longer-term deals with lower AAVs on the table, per source, though he chose to go to Houston on the shorter-term, higher-AAV deal with opt outs,” posted Feinsand as the contract details emerged.

The deal is a win for both sides. If Imai succeeds, like many believe he will, then he'll re-enter free agency with a strong opportunity to improve on his first MLB contract. Furthermore, success in the postseason could lead to Imai resigning with Houston. However, if the righty can't adjust to professional baseball's toughest environment, then it would be easier for one or both sides to seek new opportunities elsewhere in the future.

Astros Grade: B+

Imai Grade: B-