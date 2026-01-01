Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton addressed his future this week as the team prepares for its regular-season finale, expressing a desire to remain with the organization despite a disappointing follow-up to last year’s historic run.

Morton spoke Thursday with The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy ahead of Sunday’s Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions (8-8) and the Chicago Bears (11-5) at Soldier Field, scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

“I'd like to be here. I love it here. …I love the organization. It's my home. …So, whatever happens, happens,” Morton said.

Detroit has struggled to replicate the offensive dominance it enjoyed during the 2024 season under former coordinator Ben Johnson, now the Bears’ head coach. That Lions team finished 15-2, averaged 409.5 yards per game — second in the NFL — and led the league with 33.2 points per contest. Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations ended with a divisional-round loss to the Washington Commanders.

Lions’ offensive production falls short as Ben Johnson sparks Bears turnaround

Article Continues Below

This season, the Lions have been eliminated from postseason contention despite remaining among the league’s more productive offenses. Detroit is averaging 369.4 yards per game, sixth in the NFL, and 28.9 points per game, the third-highest mark in the league. However, inconsistency and defensive lapses contributed to the team’s inability to sustain last year’s success.

Meanwhile, Johnson has overseen a dramatic turnaround in Chicago. The Bears clinched their first playoff appearance since 2020 after a 5-12 season a year ago, averaging 375.4 yards per game — third in the league — and 26.6 points per game.

Detroit dominated the first meeting between the teams, routing Chicago 52-21 in Week 2 at Ford Field. Sunday’s finale offers the Lions an opportunity to close the season on a positive note as questions about the offensive staff’s future remain unresolved.