The Philadelphia Eagles suddenly look vulnerable heading into Week 7. Philadelphia is on a two-game losing streak after falling 34-17 against New York on Thursday. Perhaps another injection of talent is just what the Eagles need to get back on track.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo published an article on Saturday looking ahead to the NFL's trade deadline on November 4th.

Philadelphia, and specifically general manager Howie Roseman, were mentioned during that article.

“Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has never met a trade he wouldn't consider, and don't be surprised if he looks for some help on defense,” Rapoport and Garafolo wrote. “A cornerback or edge would make sense.”

Roseman's love of trades by itself is not enough to suggest that Philadelphia will make moves at the deadline. But if the Eagles continue to struggle, they may be forced to add another player or two.

Cornerback would be the most likely position for Philadelphia to target on the trade market.

Both Quinyon Mitchell and Mac McWilliams are banged up with injuries and Jakorian Bennett is already on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, Philly's opponents have routinely picked on Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson.

The Eagles could use more depth at cornerback, and adding a potential starter would not hurt either.

Could the Eagles trade A.J. Brown for a cornerback at trade deadline?

Could A.J. Brown be Philadelphia's trade chip to acquire a cornerback?

The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared that one source questions Brown's state of mind during his recent struggles. That source seemed to suggest it could lead to a trade.

“Brown doesn’t look frustrated or mad — he looks indifferent. And that’s not a good place to be,” one GM in the AFC said. “I think Howie (Roseman) moves him. It would have to be for the right player or pick, but (a trade) wouldn’t surprise me. Howie likes deals, especially if a player’s value overrides how Brown is being used.”

The momentum is building around a potential A.J. Brown trade. But that doesn't make it any easier on Philadelphia's books to trade away a player with a large contract.

“Most teams anticipate the asking price to be steep,” Russini noted. “Expect more calls as we near November.”

It will be exciting to see if the Eagles actually explore a move involving Brown around the NFL trade deadline.