New Year's Eve saw the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff kick off with an upset. The No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes defeated the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes. New Year's Day will see the other three games played, with Oregon-Texas Tech leading the way.

Both schools boast one of the most prolific offenses in the country. Yet, at halftime, there are a combined six points. The Ducks lead 6-0 with both teams struggling to score points. That has left fans on social media dropping hilarious memes.

This Texas Tech offense… pic.twitter.com/RSPR8SWlFO — Friend of the Program (@TheFOTP) January 1, 2026

Oregon OL right now pic.twitter.com/SNsyLU9JBe — Geaux Ducks (@GeauxDuck) January 1, 2026

Oregon has run the ball 20 times for 8 yards. Dan Lanning: pic.twitter.com/OnEcsrfymB — John Ewing (@johnewing) January 1, 2026

One fan went so far as to reference context of the game itself when dropping his meme.

Oregon fans seeing a running back direct snap on 4th down vs the best DLine in the country pic.twitter.com/khdviOfbXE — Underdog (@Underdog) January 1, 2026

The score might only be 6-0, but Oregon has been in complete control. They have run 49 offensive plays to Texas Tech's 20. But even that does not truly tell the story.

Total yards are 198 to 88. But of the Red Raiders' 88 yards, 50 came on a single run. They had just three first downs, with quarterback Behren Morton going 6-for-12 for 37 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, Dante Moore and the Oregon offense has moved the ball consistently. They have shot themselves in the foot with bad snaps, penalties, and an inability to convert on short yardage.

Oregon leads the country in big plays, plays of 20+ yards. Texas Tech is second in the nation. So, is it just a matter of time before these offenses explode? Only time will tell but with how well both defensive lines are playing, that seems unlikely.